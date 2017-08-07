Police: Homeowner assaulted, baby clothes stolen during armed home invasion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men and a woman are facing charges after the allegedly broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner and stole baby clothes.

Ricky Crawford, James Richards, Earlena Richards and one other suspect kicked in a door in the 2300 block of Terrier Court and assaulted the homeowner, according to a police report.

Police said three of the four suspects were armed and wore masks. The suspects strangled the victim who was home with a 2-year-old and 4-month old twins.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

James Richards, Earlena Richards and Crawford were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Earlena Richards was charged with burglary, assault, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking.



Crawford was charged with burglary, assault, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

James Richards was found with baby clothes what were taken from the victim’s home. He was charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.