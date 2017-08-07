Police: Homeowner assaulted, baby clothes stolen during armed home invasion

Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Two men and a woman are facing charges after the allegedly broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner and stole baby clothes.More >>
The Fayette County Public School Board voted Monday in a special meeting to cancel school for August 21.More >>
The dog owners said they filed a police report and are looking for more information.More >>
Althea Sinnott was reported missing after she was last seen in the 13000 block of Ashlawn Drive at noon on Sunday.More >>
