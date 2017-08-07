Fayette County schools canceled for August 21

The Fayette County Public School Board voted Monday in a special meeting to cancel school for August 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Fayette County Public School Board voted Monday in a special meeting to cancel school for August 21.

This means students and teachers will be off on the day of the Solar Eclipse.

In place of having the Monday off in August, school will now be in session for those students on October 27.

The Fayette County Education Association said the change was made as an adjustment day for staffing and student placement.

