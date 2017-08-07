Family members say man killed in Walmart parking lot was set up

Family members of the man killed in the parking lot of at the Outer Loop Walmart say it was a set-up. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members of the man killed in the parking lot of at the Outer Loop Walmart say it was a set-up.

Family members identified the victim as Deion Kennedy, 20, of Louisville.

Police responded to the Walmart, across the street from Jefferson Mall at 7:26 PM Saturday night.

Kennedy's sister told WAVE 3 News that Kennedy and his girlfriend went to the Walmart to sell a gun. The family member says Kennedy was meeting three people. One of them got out of a vehicle and entered Kennedy's car and during the gun sale transaction someone from the other car opened fire killing Kennedy.

As of Monday morning, police say they are still investigating the case and no one has been arrested.

On Saturday, LMPD said they had a person of interest and are speaking to that individual. They are asking anyone who was at the scene on Saturday who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

