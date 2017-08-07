Madisonville man accused of stealing ATVs

A Madisonville man is in jail after police say he was caught with a stolen ATV.

Officers say they went to serve a felony warrant to 45-year-old Kevin Johnson at his home on Brown Road.

They say the warrant was for an ATV theft that happened about a month ago.

Police say they had received several complaints that Johnson is often armed with a handgun and involved in an ATV theft ring. They say he would transport them to Tennessee to be sold.

Police say Johnson was in the front yard and reached inside of his truck when officers arrived.

He was arrested and gave police permission to search the property.

Officers say they found an ATV and a dirt bike with the serial numbers filed off. They say a loaded handgun was on the workbench nearby.

Johnson is charged with theft of $10,000 or more and two counts of obscuring the identity of a machine.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.