The Latest: Lawyer says accused professor is 'gentle soul'

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the California arrests of Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man (all times local):
10 a.m.
An attorney for a Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man says the accusations are contrary to the way the suspect has lived his entire life.
Attorney Kenneth H. Wine released a statement on behalf of Wyndham Lathem before Lathem's first court appearance Monday morning east of San Francisco.
Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.
In the statement, Wine says Lathem is a kind, intelligent, and gentle soul, and a loyal and trusted friend.
Wine urged people to refrain from speculation and rumor during the fact-finding process and to be patient as the case moves forward in the courts.
____
6:05 a.m.
A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.
Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.
Lathem and Warren were fugitives for more than a week before separately turning themselves in to California authorities. They have yet to be charged.
The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance is Monday in the city of Pleasanton.
Attorney Barry Sheppard says he expects Lathem to waive extradition. He also urged the public to wait until all the facts are released before making judgments.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>