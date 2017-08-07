The Latest: Northwestern fires professor accused in stabbing

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee accused in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Northwestern University officials say a professor accused in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man has been fired.

University spokesman Alan Cubbage said Monday that Wyndham Lathem was fired for fleeing from police when there was a warrant out for his arrest. He says the firing took effect Friday.

University officials say Lathem still is banned from the school's campuses in Chicago and suburban Evanston.

Lathem had been on faculty since 2007 and was an associate professor of microbiology-immunology.

He appeared in a California courtroom Monday afternoon and waived extradition back to Illinois. He faces a murder warrant issued in Chicago in the July 27 death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago authorities have 30 days to bring him back.

3:55 p.m.

A Northwestern University professor will head back to Chicago to face charges in a brutal stabbing death.

Wyndham Lathem appeared in a California courtroom Monday afternoon and waived extradition back to Illinois. Chicago authorities have 30 days to get him.

Lathem and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, were on the run for more than a week before they surrendered Friday to authorities in Oakland and San Francisco.

They are being held on murder warrants in the July 27 death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Lathem's attorney has said he will plead not guilty to the charges.

Five supporters of Lathem who attended Monday's hearing and declined to comment afterward.

12:45 p.m.

A Northwestern University professor faces charges of murder and fleeing a jurisdiction in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man.

The charges against Wyndham Lathem are outlined in an arrest warrant issued for him in Chicago in the July 27 fatal stabbing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Cornell-Duranleau's body was found that night in Lathem's Chicago apartment.

Lathem and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, were on the run for about a week before they surrendered Friday to authorities in Oakland and San Francisco. Lathem's attorney, Kenneth H. Wine, said before a Monday hearing in California that Lathem would plead not guilty to the charges.

Warren doesn't have an initial court appearance scheduled yet.

This item has been corrected to reflect that California prosecutors did not charge Lathem with murder, he faces charges in Chicago.

11:55 a.m.

An attorney for a Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man says his client will plead not guilty to charges.

Attorney Kenneth H. Wine said before Wyndham Lathem's initial court appearance Monday that Lathem also plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing and that he expects him to be returned to Chicago within weeks.

Lathem and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, face preliminary charges of first-degree murder in the July 27 fatal stabbing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, whose body was found that night in Lathem's Chicago apartment.

The two were on the run for about a week before they surrendered Friday to authorities in Oakland and San Francisco.

Wine says Lathem came to the area to see his closest friends and family members. He says the 42-year-old Lathem's mental state is fine.

Warren doesn't have an initial court appearance scheduled yet.

10 a.m.

An attorney for a Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man says the accusations are contrary to the way the suspect has lived his entire life.

Attorney Kenneth H. Wine released a statement on behalf of Wyndham Lathem before Lathem's first court appearance Monday morning east of San Francisco.

Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.

In the statement, Wine says Lathem is a kind, intelligent, and gentle soul, and a loyal and trusted friend.

Wine urged people to refrain from speculation and rumor during the fact-finding process and to be patient as the case moves forward in the courts.

6:05 a.m.

A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.

Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.

Lathem and Warren were fugitives for more than a week before separately turning themselves in to California authorities. They have yet to be charged.

The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance is Monday in the city of Pleasanton.

Attorney Barry Sheppard says he expects Lathem to waive extradition. He also urged the public to wait until all the facts are released before making judgments.

