Accused murder suspect arraigned, ordered held on bail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who admitted to firing the shots in a weekend homicide appeared before a judge this morning on a murder charge.

Justin Samuel Curry, 29, of Louisville, was arrested after he called Louisville Metro police to report the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Murder suspect had been recently released on HIP

+ 1 charged in fatal Bashford Manor shooting

Curry's arrest report says that he called 911 just after 9:45 p.m. Aug. 5 and said he had shot someone at his apartment in the 2000 block of Terril Ln. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Metro police recovered the gun used inside Curry's apartment.

Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty ruled that Curry was high risk and ordered that his bond be kept at $100,000 cash. A public defender was appointed to represent Curry, whose next court date was set for Aug. 14.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Baby clothes stolen during armed, violent home invasion

+ Search and rescue bloodhound shot in Indiana

+ Police: Woman lit husband's shirt on fire inside closet

Curry, a convicted felon, had been placed into the Home Incarceration Program on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.