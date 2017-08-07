The Latest: Van Niekerk in a magnanimous mood at worlds

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). United States' Aries Merritt competes in a men's 110-meter hurdles first round heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the world track championships (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Wayde van Niekerk was in a magnanimous mood at the world championships, but was still too fast to make it work.

Even though he eased at the line in the opening round of the 200 meters and twice looked at the hard-charging Daniel Talbot to do him a favor, Van Niekerk still crossed .001 seconds ahead of the British sprinter.

Van Niekerk was smiling as he crossed the line, again showing the great form he is in at the championships. Van Niekerk also has the final of the 400 on Tuesday.

Both Van Niekerk and Talbot were timed at 20.16 seconds, but Van Niekerk finished first by the smallest margin possible.

6:30 p.m.

The IAAF paid tribute to Australian great Betty Cuthbert before the start of action at the world championships.

Cuthbert, the only runner to win Olympic gold medals in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, died following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79.

At the Olympic Stadium, the big screen showed pictures of Cuthbert in her prime and the public address announcer asked the crowd to stand for a minute's silence.

The tribute took place moments after Tori Bowie, Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers received their medals for the 100-meter dash.

Cuthbert won the 100 and 200 at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics when she was 18. After a short retirement following the 1960 Olympics, she returned and won the 400 at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

6:20 p.m.

Aries Merritt will be looking to get a second gold at the Olympic Stadium, five years after he won the 110-meter hurdles at the London Games.

Since the 2012 Olympics, Merritt has had a kidney transplant. But the world-record holder is back near his best at this year's world championships.

He will face Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica and defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia.

Other finals Monday are the women's hammer throw 1,500 meters and triple jump.

The men's sprinters hit the track again for the heats in the 200, but both Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin are not in the event.

