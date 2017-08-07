Coroner ID's man killed in Bashford Manor shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man killed in Saturday night's deadly shooting in Bashford Manor.

James Harris, 31, was shot on Terril Lane and died at the scene at 11:00 p.m.

Harris's cause of death was determined as multiple gun shot wounds.

LMPD arrested Justin Curry in relation to the shooting. Curry was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

