Official: Attempt to cheat drug test is thwarted by loud pop

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor says a popping sound thwarted a Pennsylvania man's attempt to cheat on a court-ordered drug test.
The Monroe County district attorney says the popping noise was from 21-year-old Daryl Anthony Koger using safety scissors to cut open a condom he had filled with clean urine. Authorities say Koger sneaked the urine-filled condom into the probation office on July 31 so he could submit the clean sample and pass a court-ordered drug test.
Officials say they found the broken condom and scissors when they searched Koger after hearing the popping sound while he was supposed to be urinating in a sample cup.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Koger, who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine and possessing an instrument of crime - the scissors.
