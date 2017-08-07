UPS Foundation gives $25,000 to Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UPS Foundation is underwriting a new learning experience at the Kentucky Science Center.

A $25,000 grant from the foundation will underwrite the Challenger Learning Center, and cover 75% of Challenger Learning Center mission costs.

Field trips for that center will be award on a first come, first served basis. Priority will be given to Title I Middle Schools in Jefferson County.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Baby clothes stolen during armed, violent home invasion

+ Search and rescue bloodhound shot in Indiana

+ Police: Woman lit husband's shirt on fire inside closet

Those missions will be offered to Title I 7th and 8th graders, then Title 1 high school students.

The Challenger Learning Center was created by the families of the shuttle disaster, in memory of their loved ones.

There are currently 48 Challenger Learning Centers worldwide.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.