Vote ISP, KSP for Best-Looking Cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Association of State Troopers wants to know who has the best trooper cruiser in the US.

So far, Indiana has received more than 700 votes and Kentucky more than 7,400.

To vote for your favorite cruiser, click here and "like" its photo.

Comments do not count as votes; only “likes” will be counted.

The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on AAST's "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar" cover.

Voting ends on August 14, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

