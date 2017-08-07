Charges against former Bullitt County chief deputy dismissed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Charges against former Bullitt County chief deputy dismissed

John Cottrell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives) John Cottrell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The charges against a former Bullitt County chief deputy have been dismissed. 

The Bullitt County Circuit Court Clerk's office confirmed Monday that charges against John Cottrell have been dismissed.  

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Former Bullitt County chief deputy indicted

Cottrell was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Cottrell was fired in October 2016 by former sheriff Dave Greenwell for being absent without leave. Cottrell filed a suit against Greenwell in January claiming he violated the  Family and Medical Leave Act and Kentucky's whistleblower law.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly