Wolves owner wants meeting with Wiggins before max contract

By JON KRAWCZYNSKIAP Basketball Writer

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor tells The Associated Press he is ready to give Andrew Wiggins a max contract extension on his rookie deal worth close to $150 million.

Taylor says he first wants a face-to-face meeting with Wiggins to hear from the former No. 1 overall pick that he is ready to commit to the organization and take his game to another level.

Taylor spoke with Wiggins briefly when the two attended assistant coach Ryan Saunders' wedding in July. The owner has always preferred to close deals with handshakes and frank conversations.

Wiggins' scoring numbers have improved in each of his first three seasons. He averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range last season.

