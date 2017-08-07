New Hampshire gov challenges Vermont counterpart to race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is challenging his Vermont counterpart to a drag race.

Sununu tweeted to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday, saying that "rumor on the street is that you race cars." Mentioning his most recent racing exploits - drag racing mini school buses on Saturday - Sununu then asked if Scott was "up for a race."

If Scott takes up the challenge, Sununu will face a formidable foe. Scott is one of Vermont's most popular stock car racers. He's in his 27th year of racing at Thunder Road in Barre, Vermont, and has won three track championships.

Sununu raced in a charity event Saturday at the New England Dragway, which raises awareness about the $1.7 billion in lottery proceeds that have gone to education since 1964.

Scott did not immediately respond to questions about the challenge.

