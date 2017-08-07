New Hampshire, Vermont governors talking up a drag race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's governor and his Vermont counterpart are talking of facing off in a drag race.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted a challenge to fellow GOP Gov. Phil Scott on Monday, saying that "rumor on the street is that you race cars." Mentioning his most recent racing exploits - drag racing mini school buses on Saturday - Sununu then asked if Scott was "up for a race."

Scott, who is one of Vermont's most popular stock car racers, tweeted back "You're on, @GovChrisSununu. But, I don't just race cars... I'll let you pick the vehicle." Before taking up stock car racing, Scott also raced motorcycles and snowmobiles. In a second tweet , he offered to stick to a bus and said he had a track-ready vehicle at his disposal.

Sununu raced in a charity event Saturday at the New England Dragway, which raises awareness about the $1.7 billion in lottery proceeds that have gone to education since 1964.

There was no immediate response from Sununu.

