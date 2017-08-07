Channing Tatum visits KSP post

Tatum is traveling across the country promoting his upcoming movie. (Source: KSP)

HARLAN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police got a special visit from a well-known actor.

Channing Tatum stopped by KSP's post 10 in Harlan on Monday.

While there, KSP said he learned about the 'Shop with Trooper' project and other initiatives.

Tatum is traveling across the country promoting his upcoming movie, Logan Lucky. Tatum announced on his Instagram that during the trip he'll have a giant bags of cash that he "might be doing fun stuff with."

Logan Lucky hits theatres on August 18.

