Screams needed: USS Nightmare to host job fair

Calling all monsters, zombies and other creepy creatures looking for some extra cash. The USS Nightmare is hiring crew members for the 2017 season.

The haunted steamboat will host a job fair Thursday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BB Riverboats in Newport.

Interested crew members must meet the following criteria:

-Be 18 years or older

-Have an energetic and fun personality

-Be able to work during show season. Fridays and Saturdays from September 15-September 23; Wednesdays through Sundays from September 27-October 29; Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31; Show time is 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Interested candidates must apply at the job fair, located at 101 Riverboat Row. Bring a form of identification such as a valid passport or government issued ID combined with a social security card or birth certificate.

For additional questions about employment, applicants can email jobs@ussnightmare.com

The USS Nightmare is a floating haunted attraction that docks on the Ohio River in Newport each fall.

