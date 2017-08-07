Four Roses Bourbon sponsors new music festival

The event is slated for Labor Day weekend. (Source: Four Roses Bourbon)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lid has been popped on a new bourbon-based music festival.

Four Roses Bourbon will sponsor the Kentucky Music & Bourbon Experience at Louisville Water Tower Park.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Search and rescue bloodhound shot in Indiana

+ Local actor diagnosed with rare skin reaction

+ UPS Foundation gives $25,000 to Kentucky Science Center

The event is slated for Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. The fun lasts from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

The two-day event is touted as a "Celebration of Kentucky" and will highlight bourbon and BBQ.

On Saturday, the event kicks off with a celebration of Bluegrass. Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Relic, and The Cleverleys are some of the bands that will hit the stage.

Cover bands will rock the house on Sunday. Performers include The Louisville Crashers, Tony & The Tan Lines and Mood Ring Engagement.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Admission is free for children under 10. Parking is free. Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the event.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but pets, food and drink must be left at home.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.