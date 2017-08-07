Murder cases expose flaws in home incarceration

Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Proponents view home incarceration as a vital tool to prevent jail overcrowding and keep costs down, while opponents say it is a flawed system lacking critical oversight.More >>
Proponents view home incarceration as a vital tool to prevent jail overcrowding and keep costs down, while opponents say it is a flawed system lacking critical oversight.More >>
Students in Hardin County are just days away from going back to school. As the anticipation builds, the district wants the community and parents to prepare.More >>
Students in Hardin County are just days away from going back to school. As the anticipation builds, the district wants the community and parents to prepare.More >>
Jeremy Paul Karlin, 27, allegedly rammed the car of his girlfriend more than once with his tow truck.More >>
Jeremy Paul Karlin, 27, allegedly rammed the car of his girlfriend more than once with his tow truck.More >>
The event is slated for Labor Day weekend.More >>
The event is slated for Labor Day weekend.More >>