ATV driver dead in northern Kentucky crash

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Monday morning, according to Taylor Mill Police.

A passerby found the 47-year-old man in the 8700 block of Locust Pike around 11:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

The collision remains under investigation and more information is expected to be released Tuesday.

