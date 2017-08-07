Bluegrass Museum offers naming rights, construction back on schedule

Construction on the Bluegrass Museum in Owensboro is back on track to be completed by late spring or early summer of next year.

The museum is already starting to plan the grand opening celebration. They tell us it will not just be a one day or one weekend event.

It will be a large celebration, which will include a gala.

Despite a delay in construction, crews have been working overtime to get back on schedule. The changes will extend past the physical structure.

Bluegrass Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin says, "We're essentially reinventing what the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame is all about."

The heart of Bluegrass music lies in Owensboro, so it's only fitting that the new museum will have more performance space.

There will be an outdoor concert location, and inside, there will be another with 450 seats. Seats you can purchase that bear your name in support of the museum.

"It's all about the music," Joslin explained. "The music is what energizes everything we do, so the fact that we've engineered a concert venue as being a central part of this, a central component to this, I think is going to be the difference maker."

The museum has already raised $4.4 million through various efforts, including selling naming rights. Joslin says that money will go toward extra elements to fit the vision inside the museum.

There are several ways you can support the museum and leave your legacy. If you're interested you can call the museum at (270) 926-7891 and speak with Joslin or visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.