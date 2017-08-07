Accused killer re-arrested after being placed on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man that was charged with murder then placed on home incarceration has been re-arrested on a direct indictment.

LMPD said Deandre Williams, 20, gave a Mirandized statement that he intentionally shot and killed Robert Leachman, 20, on August 2.

According to records and LMPD's Facebook page, an indictment was filed Monday. LMPD re-arrested Williams and he was given a $100,000 bond.

Williams' initial release on home incarceration led to "frustration" in the law enforcement community.

"We are astonished and incredibly disappointed today, at the court’s decision to release this man from jail, less than 24 hours after having been taken into custody and charged with the intentional shooting and killing of Robert Leachman," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement last week.

Williams will be back in court Aug. 14.

