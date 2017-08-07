Old Louisville car thieves caught on camera

Insurance is covering most the $12,000 in needed repairs to the vehicle. (Source: Michael Whitehead)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are loOKing for a group of teens caught on camera stealing a car.

The theft happened on Ouerbacker Court in Old Louisville on July 29.

Michael Whitehead installed security camera sat his house just two days before his Toyota 4Runner was taken out of his driveway.

"Felt a little violated," Whitehead said of the theft.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Murder cases expose flaws in home incarceration

+ Hardin County School officials answer back-to-school FAQs

+ Man accused of using tow truck as weapon

The video shows what appears to be a group of six teens moving through the neighborhood checking door handles.

Whitehead said he left his door unlocked and his valet key inside.

"They just opened it up, rifled through it, found that key and took off in it," he said.

LMPD found the car a few days later just two blocks away from where it was taken, but it was trashed and damaged.

"I don't know what they did to it," Whitehead said. "It looked they had driven through a chain link fence and had all kinds of damage all around it."

Insurance is covering most the $12,000 in needed repairs.

Police said Old Louisville and the surrounding area averages around 15 to 20 car break-ins every week, mostly from unlocked cars.

"A lot of neighbors car have been broken into, rifled through," Whitehead said. "I don't think it's ok. We work hard for what we have and you never know how you're going to affect somebody by stealing from somebody."

Whitehead said the recovered car also had a key to an Audi he doesn’t own in the backseat.

He’s hopeful his video can help catch the thieves.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.