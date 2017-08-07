PGA Championship will move to May

The Associated Press has learned the PGA Championship is moving to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black in New York in 2019. The move from August to May has been in the works for the last four years, and it involves The Players Championship moving from May back to its original March date.

