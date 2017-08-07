Former AL MVP Don Baylor Dies

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68. His family says he died in his hometown of Austin, Texas today after a 14-year battle with multiple myeloma. Baylor played in all 162 games in 1979 and finished with career highs in homers (36), RBIs (139), hits (186) and runs (120). He was the first manager of the expansion Rockies, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the franchise's third season.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)