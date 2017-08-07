Bond reduced for suspect in 14-year-old's murder

Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Proponents view home incarceration as a vital tool to prevent jail overcrowding and keep costs down, while opponents say it is a flawed system lacking critical oversight.More >>
The dog owners fear for their other bloodhounds. They hope the public can help find the shooter. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department took a report, but there are no suspects.More >>
Insurance is covering most the $12,000 in needed repairs to the vehicle.More >>
Tiffany James, 19, is charged with murder. Police say she admitted to stabbing Madison Branch at a Speedway in the Portland neighborhood in late June. James appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday.More >>
