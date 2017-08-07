$71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Through a fence on Cane Run Road, onlookers can see that a few walls are already up, but the ground officially breaks on Riverport Landings on Tuesday.

The $71 million intergenerational community is the brain child of LDG Development and The Marian Group. It will sit off of Cane Run Road.

"We've known that there's a great need out there and there's a great opportunity out there as well," Jake Brown, founder of The Marian Group, said.

The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ How to check if your eclipse glasses are safe

+ Hardin County School officials answer back-to-school FAQs

+ Four Roses Bourbon sponsors new music festival

"They talked about sit down restaurants," Brown said. "We're actively talking to sit down restaurant folks. They talked about the need for medical, so we're actively talking to folks who can provide medical services."

There will also be 64 units provided for individuals receiving support from the non-profit, Family Scholar House.

"You have to be a single parent or pregnant," Cathe Dykstra, President and CEO of Family Scholar House said. "You have to have a high school diploma or a GED. You have to want to go to college and qualify for low-income housing."

32 of the 64 Family Scholar House units will be for children who have aged out of foster care. The units are the first of its kind in the area.

They will be modeled off the non-profit's current sites, where single parents can be spotted studying and the buildings are designed to make everyone feel they belong.

"Our children know where they live and they'll tell you I'm in the red door on the second floor," Dykstra said. "Or I'm in the purple door on the first floor. That's a way for them to have a sense of belonging."

The Family Scholar House units will be completed by the end of the year. The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.