Ramp closure necessary in safety project on Dixie Highway

This car travels along the ramp road crews will work to straighten from now until November. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Work to improve Louisville's busiest corridor is finally underway.

Monday, city leaders announced plans to straighten the exit ramp from I-264 West to Dixie Highway.

"Traffic-choking designs like the current exit ramp make it difficult to get to our thriving businesses in south and west Louisville," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "This realignment will be a relief for every driver who travels in this area."

This work demands a 9 day closure of the ramp. However, there is no start date of the closure at this point, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

Work on the ramp is expected to be finished by this November.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The construction is the first phase of an accelerated plan to improve safety and traffic efficiency along Dixie Highway. Over the next two years, more than $50 million will be invested into the city's busiest highway.

The entire project along Dixie is expected to be complete by December of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.