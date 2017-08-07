Police: Woman stole Uber, drove drunk

Heather Hobson is accused of stealing an Uber and driving drunk. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrest a woman, accusing her of stealing an Uber and driving drunk in Louisville over the weekend.

Heather Hobson, 21, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department early Sunday morning on River Road.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Police say she stole a Jeep Cherokee that was being used as an Uber. There was another passenger inside when police pulled her over.

According to the arrest report, Hobson had vomit on her shirt and told officers she was just trying to get home safely.

Police were able to track down Hobson by the Uber GPS in the Jeep.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.