New gear for Clark County K9

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Clark County's K9 officer, Loki, is getting some new gear: a bullet and stab resistant vest.

Our partners at the News and Tribune report the body armor was donated to the sheriff's department by a non-profit called Vested Interest in K9s.

Each vest costs around $2,000 and weighs about five pounds.

Loki's new vest is expected to arrive in a couple of months.

