Fun at the United Postmasters and Managers of America conference

The Talk Derby to Me hat contest is Monday night's big event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

United Postmasters and Managers of America national conference attendees show off their hats. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neither rain, nor sleet… nor feathers, nor bows! Postmasters from all over the country gathered to make Derby hats in Louisville Monday as part of a national conference.

The United Postmasters and Managers of America Conference is taking place at the Galt House. Monday night's big event is the Talk Derby to Me hat contest.

The conference has a Derby theme and makes sure attendees see what the Derby City has to offer.

“In the evening, we want people to take advantage of Louisville and the things in the area,” Sean Acord, the Co-National President of the United Postmasters and Managers of America, said. “So we have boat tour options, and some different tours. Whether it be bourbon tours, or whatever the case may be.”

There are 1,200 people registered for the conference.

It wraps up Wednesday night.

