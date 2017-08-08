WKU football players plead guilty in fraternity fight

Quinton Baker (left) and Xavier Lane (right) pleaded guilty Monday. A picture for Tyler Obee was not available. (Source: WKU Sports)

The fight was captured on surveillance video at the Pike house. (Source: Bowling Green Police Dept.)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Three members of the WKU Football team pleaded guilty Monday to their involvement in a fight at a fraternity house.

The altercation at the Pi Kappa Alpha house in March 2017 was caught on surveillance video. Police say WKU football players attacked a Pike alumnus in retaliation for a previous fight.

Quinton Baker, Xavier Lane and Tyler Obee pleaded guilty to reduced charges of wanton endangerment and assault.

Each player was sentenced to a year probation. They must also complete 30 hours of community service and pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses.

Coach Mike Sanford says they will be suspended for games, but he didn't say how many or which ones.

The cases of three other defendants are still pending.

Andrew O'Bryan, 19, Jachour Pearson, 19, and Christopher Johnson, 21, all face charges in the fight. They are due back in court Aug. 22.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's Special Prosecutions Unit is handling the case. The Bowling Green Police Department was the investigating agency.

