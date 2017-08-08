4th victim of fatal crash identified; didn't use seat belt

BRIDPORT, Vt. (AP) - Vermont state police have identified the fourth victim of a crash in which a car crossed a highway center line and slammed into a pickup truck.
Police say 34-year-old Jennifer N. Valdez, of Websterville, Ohio, was a passenger in the car when it crashed Monday in Bridport.
The four occupants of the car were not wearing seat belts and died. The two occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts and survived.
Authorities say the others who died are car driver Steven Holmes, of Chatsworth, Georgia, and passengers Amber Brewer, of Dalton, Georgia, and Justin Hendrix, of Bryceville, Florida.
The crash was among four in Vermont since Friday that have killed eight people. Vermont's public safety commissioner says seven of the eight people killed were not wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
