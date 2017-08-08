Firefighters fight flames at Zorn Avenue apartment

The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
The fire was reported in the 710 block of Zorn Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported in the 710 block of Zorn Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Police said Old Louisville and the surrounding area averages around 15 to 20 car break-ins every week, mostly from unlocked cars. The victim hopes the video will help catch the thieves.More >>
Police said Old Louisville and the surrounding area averages around 15 to 20 car break-ins every week, mostly from unlocked cars. The victim hopes the video will help catch the thieves.More >>