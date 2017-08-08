Firefighters fight flames at Zorn Avenue apartment

The fire was reported in the 710 block of Zorn Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Apartment units were damaged after an early morning fire started in a kitchen, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 710 block of Zorn Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said the fire started in a kitchen on the third floor and spread to the attic.

Frederick said six units were involved, but the damage was mostly contained to two units.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

