For the first time in years, both Kentucky Lottery jackpot games are over $300 million.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot will be about $346 million. The cash option amount is $216.1 million.

Tickets cost just $1. The drawing will take place at 10:58 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is an estimated $307 million. The cash option will be $193.2 million.

If a player chooses to take the annuity payment for either game, it would be paid out with one immediate payment followed by 29 graduated annual payments, each payment larger than the previous one.

Tickets cost $2 each.

The drawing also will be at 10:58 p.m.

Players can purchase Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.

