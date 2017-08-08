Nashville airport to offer direct flights to London in May 2018

British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville starting in May 2018.

Flights between Nashville International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport are already on sale. The flights will run every day except Saturdays and Thursdays.

A representative for British Airways said he anticipates flights will cost less than $1,000.

Over 200 passengers will be able to fly on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The aircraft will reportedly have individual widescreen TVs on every seat that will allow travelers to connect their personal devices to the system.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry were on hand for the announcement at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

Haslam called the announcement "a game-changer" and said he believes many companies will use this flight to connect not just to Nashville, but the entire state of Tennessee.

Barry thanked British Airways for choosing Nashville for this flight. She said the band Kings of Leon helped to promote Nashville to the airline and stress the importance of how much this flight could help both cities.

Barry said during the announcement that BNA is the fastest-growing airport in the country.

