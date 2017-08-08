Vikings owners join group trying to bring MLS to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The majority owners of the Minnesota Vikings are joining a group trying to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Nashville.
Mark, Zygi and Leonard Wilf are minority owners in the Nashville project, according to Nashville Soccer Holdings CEO John R. Ingram. Terms of the Wilfs' investment haven't been disclosed.
The Wilf family bought the Vikings in 2005. Zygi Wilf is owner and chairman. Mark Wilf, Zygi's younger brother, is owner and president. Leonard Wilf is their cousin.
Ingram said in a release that the Wilfs bring "expertise in a number of areas like stadium development, fan experience, marketing, communications and ticket sales."
Nashville is one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots. The MLS is expected to announce two of its expansion sites later this year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
