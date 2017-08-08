Comfy Cow recalls 10 ice cream flavors from 4 states

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Louisville-area ice cream brand has been forced to recall 10 flavors of its ice cream, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.

Comfy Cow released a statement Tuesday indicating it had recalled pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever due to a potential contamination of E. coli.

Last month, Comfy Cow "was notified through internal firm product sample testing that pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever were either positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform," the statement said.

The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, packaged in pint-size containers and sold primarily in retail stores located in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee.

Comfy Cow CEO Tim Koons-McGee said in a statement that the "contamination was discovered in a sample randomly collected by The Comfy Cow through routine testing.

"The Comfy Cow has initiated a voluntary recall of certain ice cream pints. The company assures that all proper protocol and procedures have been followed in recalling said products. All proper authorities have been notified."

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions also may contact the production facility at 502-384-2556, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Retail locations on Shelbyville Road and Frankfort Avenue were open Tuesday, and the owner told WAVE 3 News that all locations are open.

