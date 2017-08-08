Man charged with sodomy, sexual abuse

The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Both suspects were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.More >>
Both suspects were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
According to police, two children, ages 10 and 12, told police they had been abused by him.More >>
According to police, two children, ages 10 and 12, told police they had been abused by him.More >>