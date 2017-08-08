Man charged with sodomy, sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges of sodomy and sexual abuse after he allegedly participated in ongoing sexual abuse with two children.

Gary Cole was taken into custody Monday.

According to police, two children, ages 10 and 12, told police they had been abused by Cole.

Cole is being held in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

