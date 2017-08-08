2 charged in gas station robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man and woman are facing charges after a gas station was robbed Monday.

According to an arrest report, Vincent Patton entered the Thornton’s located at 4136 Cane Run Road at 2:45 a.m., indicted he had a weapon and demanded money.

Once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash police said he got into Melinda Doolin’s vehicle.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, Doolin told officers a third man she did not know robbed the business.

Doolin and Patton were both booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.