Trump retweets story with classified info

President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security. (Source: Twitter/CNN)

(CNN) - President Donald Trump retweeted a Fox News story that apparently contains classified information, leaked by anonymous sources.

The story claims U.S. satellites detected North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to a patrol boat. CNN has not independently verified the Fox News report, and the White House has not responded to a request for comment.

On "Fox and Friends," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated that the information in the report is classified and was leaked.

Haley said it is "incredibly dangerous" when such information gets into the press.

Trump's retweet comes just days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.