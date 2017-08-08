Accused killer placed on home incarceration arraigned after gran - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Accused killer placed on home incarceration arraigned after grand jury indictment

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Deandre Williams (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) Deandre Williams (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A murder suspect who was placed into the Home Incarceration Program - despite his admission to police of firing the fatal shots - was back before a judge after being indicted.

An attorney representing Deandre Williams entered a not guilty plea before Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle on Tuesday.

Williams, 20, was arrested August 2 after the shooting death of Robert Leachman, 20, in front of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive. In a Mirandized statement, Williams told police he shot and killed Leachman. 

Despite that admission, Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty placed Williams home incarceration during his arraignment the next day. Delahanty said not enough information about the case was provided in the arrest report by the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit.

Williams was returned to Louisville Metro Corrections August 7 after he was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury earlier in the day. Eckerle set bail for Williams at $100,000 cash and told Williams he is to have no weapons if he posts bond.

