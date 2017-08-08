Docs: Bomb threats suspect offered services on dark net

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. authorities say an American-Israeli Jew charged with threatening to bomb Jewish community centers and schools across the United States had offered to sell his threat-making services through an online black market.
Recently unsealed court documents link 18-year-old Michael Kadar to a posting on the now-shuttered illicit marketplace AlphaBay advertising a "School Email Bomb Threat Service." The poster offered to send customized threats to schools for $30, plus a surcharge if the buyer sought to have someone framed.
Authorities say Kadar made 245 threatening calls, mostly to community centers and schools, from January to March, using an online calling service that disguised his voice and allowed him to hide his identity. The threats led to evacuations, sent a chill through Jewish communities and raised fears of rising anti-Semitism.
He was arrested in March in Israel and has been charged in federal court in Orlando, Florida, with 28 counts of making threatening calls and conveying false information to police.
Separately, he was charged with three more counts of making threatening calls, conveying false information and cyberstalking in an indictment filed in federal court in Athens, Georgia. In documents unsealed last month, investigators seek permission to search several AlphaBay accounts they believe were being operated by Kadar.
American and European law enforcement officials announced last month they had shuttered AlpaBay, which they called the world's leading "darknet" marketplace that traded in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods.
It wasn't clear whether Kadar had customers on AlphaBay, but he received positive reviews from other users, according to the court documents.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
U.S. health officials say more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.More >>
U.S. health officials say more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.More >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>