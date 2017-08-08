Kendall Boyd named to lead Metro Human Relations Commission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An attorney who has been working for Louisville Metro Government has been named as the new director of the city's Human Relations Commission.

Kendall Boyd was named to the post by Mayor Greg Fischer. Since 2014, Boyd has been assistant director of Human Resources for Louisville Metro.

The Human Relations Commission monitors contract compliance for entities doing business with Louisville Metro Government and enforces all anti-discrimination laws in Louisville Metro.

Boyd fills the position previously held by Carolyn Miller-Cooper, who died December 30, 2016. Miller-Cooper had been with HRC nearly 20 years.

