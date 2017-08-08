Pendleton Co. Sheriff's Office boasts marijuana seizure

While Kentucky is the bluegrass state, the dank grass can still get you in trouble.

Pendleton County Sheriff's Office boasted a marijuana seizure Monday on Facebook.

The department says they confiscated 48 marijuana plants from two different locations and charges are pending on two people.

"It is still illegal to grow, sell and use marijuana in Kentucky," the department wrote on their Facebook page. The post was paired with images of humvees staged with the confiscated plants.

Humvees were originally intended for military use and were used in combat from 1989 until around 2009 when they were replaced by trucks with better armor in Afghanistan and Iraq. It is not uncommon for police departments to have repurposed military vehicles.

Recreational marijuana is legal in eight states and the District of Columbia and 17 states including Ohio allow medical use. There is a push for national legalization of recreation use, but the political will varies state-to-state. In Ohio, full legalization will be on the ballot in November.

Last week Sen Corey Booker ( D, N.J.), who is a rumored 2020 presidential candidate, proposed a a far-reaching bill to legalize marijuana.

The bill would both lift the federal ban and encourage states to legalize it through a variety of incentives such as withholding money from prisons that disproportionately incarcerate minorities. However, the bill has little chance of seeing the light-of-day in the Republican-controlled Congress and in a presidential administration that is against legalization.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.