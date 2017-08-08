Manziel hopes to stay in sports, maybe as college coach

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to remain in the sports world, possibly as a college coach.
In an interview with Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel said he's thought about what he would do if he fails to resume his NFL playing career.
"I'd do something involved with sports," the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. "I can't get away from it. I've had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time, I'd want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it's coaching, whether it's doing something like that. So I think that'd be my route."
Asked which level he'd like to coach, Manziel said "probably college."
The 24-year-old coached at an Elite 11 quarterbacks camp in Miami in February.
The former Texas A&M star said the Canadian Football League "is definitely something I've looked into," but that he still hopes to play in the NFL. He has been out of the league since the Cleveland Browns released him last year amid several off-field issues.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
