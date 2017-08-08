Chef Anne Burrell creates Cheetos pop-up restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cheetos fans are going to love a cheesy new restaurant in New York.

The Spotted Cheetah, a pop-up restaurant created by celebrity chef Anne Burrell, will serve up Cheetos-infused treats like Cheetos-crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There will also be desserts, including Cheetos-sweetos cheesecake and cheddar-Cheetos apple crepes.

The Spotted Cheetah will only be open August 15-17.

