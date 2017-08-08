Police release photo of suspect accused of setting off fireworks in Florence mall

Photo of the suspect provided by Florence Police

A suspect set off fireworks inside the Florence Mall Tuesday, prompting a brief lock down in the building.

Some mall-goers reported every store was put on lock down in fear of the fireworks being gunshots. Florence Police said someone set off firecrackers around the food court.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. and the lock down was lifted about 10 minutes later.

Authorities initially believed kids were responsible for the disturbance, but later said witnesses and video surveillance indicated an adult male set off the fireworks.

There is no active threat to the public, police wrote on Facebook.

Police released two surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to ID the man.

No injuries were reported. Police have not made any arrests.

