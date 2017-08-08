Honor Flight Bluegrass recruiting for upcoming flights to DC memorials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for World War II and Korean War veterans participate in their next flights to Washington, DC.

The group hosted a recruiting event at Mission BBQ on Tuesday.

"We are trying to make every effort we can to fly the veterans to DC to see their memorials because they're all in their 90s now," Honor Flight Bluegrass Board of Directors member Jeff Thoke said.

Thoke said about 500 WWII veterans die each day, and of the 16 million who served in that war, there are only about 500,000 still living in the US.

Three WWII veterans and five Korean War veterans signed up at the Mission BBQ event.

The next Honor Flights are scheduled for September 6 and October 14.

Anyone interested in signing up for the flights can register online.

